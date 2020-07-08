All apartments in Austin
Last updated January 13 2020 at 3:37 PM

6804 N CAPITAL OF TX HWY

6804 N Capital · No Longer Available
Location

6804 N Capital, Austin, TX 78750

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Come home to the gorgeous, scenic hill country corridor of Capitol of Texas Highway near the Bull Creek Preserve. You'll be minutes from downtown, the Arboretum and the Domain. The community is surrounded by a private 12 acre reserve offering the ultimate peaceful setting. Community amenities and interior features include: Hiking Trail Access Non-Smoking Community Swimming pool Fenced Bark Park Fitness Center Gas BBQ Grilling Area Air Conditioning Attached Garage Balcony Patio Dining room or eat-in kitchen Dishwashers Fireplaces Walk-in Closets Washer/dryer connections Wood Vinyl Flooring Schedule a tour today! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6804 N CAPITAL OF TX HWY have any available units?
6804 N CAPITAL OF TX HWY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6804 N CAPITAL OF TX HWY have?
Some of 6804 N CAPITAL OF TX HWY's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6804 N CAPITAL OF TX HWY currently offering any rent specials?
6804 N CAPITAL OF TX HWY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6804 N CAPITAL OF TX HWY pet-friendly?
Yes, 6804 N CAPITAL OF TX HWY is pet friendly.
Does 6804 N CAPITAL OF TX HWY offer parking?
Yes, 6804 N CAPITAL OF TX HWY offers parking.
Does 6804 N CAPITAL OF TX HWY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6804 N CAPITAL OF TX HWY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6804 N CAPITAL OF TX HWY have a pool?
Yes, 6804 N CAPITAL OF TX HWY has a pool.
Does 6804 N CAPITAL OF TX HWY have accessible units?
No, 6804 N CAPITAL OF TX HWY does not have accessible units.
Does 6804 N CAPITAL OF TX HWY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6804 N CAPITAL OF TX HWY has units with dishwashers.

