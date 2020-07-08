6804 N CAPITAL OF TX HWY

Amenities

Come home to the gorgeous, scenic hill country corridor of Capitol of Texas Highway near the Bull Creek Preserve. You'll be minutes from downtown, the Arboretum and the Domain. The community is surrounded by a private 12 acre reserve offering the ultimate peaceful setting. Community amenities and interior features include: Hiking Trail Access Non-Smoking Community Swimming pool Fenced Bark Park Fitness Center Gas BBQ Grilling Area Air Conditioning Attached Garage Balcony Patio Dining room or eat-in kitchen Dishwashers Fireplaces Walk-in Closets Washer/dryer connections Wood Vinyl Flooring Schedule a tour today! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.