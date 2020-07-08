Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

6720 North Capital of Texas Highway, Austin, TX 78731 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Renee Damron, Taco Street Locating, (512) 265-7900. Available from: 03/20/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Finally! You can now take that long-awaited sigh of relief. After years of campaigning, violent wars, unsuspecting cous d’etat, crushing betrayals, and unsuspecting alliances, you’ve now become captain of the local intramural co-ed soccer league. Under your tough yet fair leadership, your team has now become the most feared group in all of Austin, cruising easily to championship after championship. The CEO of your company taken notice of your unrelenting leadership traits and has promoted you to some fancy executive position with a nice big pay raise so you can now afford this exceedingly luxurious East Austin apartment. ___________________________________________________________ Apartment & Community Amenities Air Conditioning Balcony Patio Dishwashers Granite Countertops Renovated options available Walk-in Closets Wood Vinyl Flooring Attached Garage Dining room or eat-in kitchen Fireplaces High Speed Internet Access Stainless Steel Appliances Washer/dryer connections Yard ______________________ Swasdee krup! I’m Renee Damron I’m an apartment locating machine, born and raised here in Austin. I’ve lived in other places like Denver and Thailand (yes, I’m Thai), but Austin is my true home. Speaking of home, you’re looking for a new one! You’re also probably tired of clicking through a bajillion listings by now. If only you had a super cool friend who knows Austin really well and can help you pick the best spot…...You guessed it. That’s me! I’m your super cool new best apartment-locating-taco-enthused friend. I’m also free to work with. Hit me up! [ Published 27-Mar-20 / ID 3470533 ]