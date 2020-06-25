6717 Blarwood

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel microwave range

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Convenient Location, Master down-3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with 1 car garage. Open kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas range with built in microwave, modern long picture windows above the counter, island for extra prep area; buffet area. Plantation Shutters, Nest thermostat, Ceramic tile throughout living room, dining area, and kitchen. 2nd living area upstairs. wood deck with shaded pergola.

Convenient Location, Master down-3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with 1 car garage. Open kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas range with built in microwave, modern long picture windows above the counter, island for extra prep area; buffet area. Plantation Shutters, Nest thermostat, Ceramic tile throughout living room, dining area, and kitchen. 2nd living area upstairs. wood deck with shaded pergola.