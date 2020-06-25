All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 6717 Blarwood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
6717 Blarwood
Last updated May 21 2019 at 3:54 AM

6717 Blarwood

6717 Blarwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Garrison Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6717 Blarwood Drive, Austin, TX 78745
Garrison Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Convenient Location, Master down-3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with 1 car garage. Open kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas range with built in microwave, modern long picture windows above the counter, island for extra prep area; buffet area. Plantation Shutters, Nest thermostat, Ceramic tile throughout living room, dining area, and kitchen. 2nd living area upstairs. wood deck with shaded pergola.
Convenient Location, Master down-3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with 1 car garage. Open kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas range with built in microwave, modern long picture windows above the counter, island for extra prep area; buffet area. Plantation Shutters, Nest thermostat, Ceramic tile throughout living room, dining area, and kitchen. 2nd living area upstairs. wood deck with shaded pergola.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6717 Blarwood have any available units?
6717 Blarwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6717 Blarwood have?
Some of 6717 Blarwood's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6717 Blarwood currently offering any rent specials?
6717 Blarwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6717 Blarwood pet-friendly?
No, 6717 Blarwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 6717 Blarwood offer parking?
Yes, 6717 Blarwood offers parking.
Does 6717 Blarwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6717 Blarwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6717 Blarwood have a pool?
No, 6717 Blarwood does not have a pool.
Does 6717 Blarwood have accessible units?
No, 6717 Blarwood does not have accessible units.
Does 6717 Blarwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 6717 Blarwood does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villages at Turtle Rock
12800 Turtle Rock Rd
Austin, TX 78729
Waters Park
3401 Parmer Ln W
Austin, TX 78727
The Village at Gracy Farms
2600 Gracy Farms Ln
Austin, TX 78758
33 Hundred
3300 Wells Branch Pkwy
Austin, TX 78728
The M at Lakeline
10500 Lakeline Mall Dr
Austin, TX 78717
The Salado
2704 Salado St
Austin, TX 78705
Colonial Grand at Canyon Pointe
9715 FM 620 N
Austin, TX 78726
Lorrain Apartments
1401 Enfield Rd
Austin, TX 78703

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin