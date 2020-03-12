All apartments in Austin
Last updated February 4 2020 at 9:15 PM

6703 Rialto Blvd

6703 Rialto Boulevard · (512) 790-6656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6703 Rialto Boulevard, Austin, TX 78735
East Oak Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
e-payments
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
media room
Working with me

  Hi, I'm Alex. Apartment locator extraordinaire. I hold many dubious titles. Lord of Leasing. Sommelier of Square Feet. Connoisseur of Condos. Baron of Boutique Living Spaces. Duke of Dens. 

  Don't let this unusual array of titles intimidate you however. Working with me is quite simple. Some would even say it's a delight! Send me your apartment wish list and I will take care of the rest. We'll drive around in my gas powered chariot to your favorite options while I ramble on about wonderful places to eat in Austin until we find the perfect place to call home for you.

===================================== So for the sake of argument, you're actually a mystical being with the power occasionally turn into a cool animal like a fox or tiger or platypus or whatever you want. You've wanted an apartment where you can experience all the wonderful first worldy things like automatic using an automatic dishwasher or bath in your garden tub. But to flex your ever frequent mystical animalistic tendencies, you've also realised you need big wide open spaces in the country to run around and chase things, bask in the sun, or accidentally encounter strange plants that make you see funny things. Well, this is totally the place for you. 

 

 

  _____________________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

  Studio, one, two, and three-bedroom open living plans 

Gourmet kitchens equipped with stainless steel appliances 

Custom cabinetry and large kitchen islands

Granite slab and quartz countertops

Wood-style flooring in living and dining areas

Ample bedrooms that accommodate king-size beds

Spa-inspired bathrooms with large soaking tub 

Dual vanities and large frameless glass showers 

Energy-efficient full-size washers and dryers 

Custom space-saving double-hung walk-in closets

Terraces and Juliet balconies in select homes

ENERGY STAR rated appliances

  ___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  Online Payments Available    

Fully-equipped residents' clubhouse 

HDTV lounge with billiards and fully equipped kitchen

Private conference and dining room

On-site 24-hour fitness center with tablet-integrated cardio machines 

Private media and screening room featuring surround-sound and stadium seating

Cyber lounge with high-speed WiFi and iMac computer 

Infinity-edge pool with relaxing cabanas and lounge seating

Lavish courtyard with expansive lawn, ping-pong table, firepit, and grilling areas 

On-site storage available

13,000 square foot dog park area with open air arbor and heated dog wash station

Pet-friendly community

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6703 Rialto Blvd have any available units?
6703 Rialto Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6703 Rialto Blvd have?
Some of 6703 Rialto Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6703 Rialto Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
6703 Rialto Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6703 Rialto Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 6703 Rialto Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 6703 Rialto Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 6703 Rialto Blvd does offer parking.
Does 6703 Rialto Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6703 Rialto Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6703 Rialto Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 6703 Rialto Blvd has a pool.
Does 6703 Rialto Blvd have accessible units?
Yes, 6703 Rialto Blvd has accessible units.
Does 6703 Rialto Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6703 Rialto Blvd has units with dishwashers.
