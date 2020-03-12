6703 Rialto Blvd

Amenities
Hi, I'm Alex. Apartment locator extraordinaire. I hold many dubious titles. Lord of Leasing. Sommelier of Square Feet. Connoisseur of Condos. Baron of Boutique Living Spaces. Duke of Dens.
Don't let this unusual array of titles intimidate you however. Working with me is quite simple. Some would even say it's a delight! Send me your apartment wish list and I will take care of the rest. We'll drive around in my gas powered chariot to your favorite options while I ramble on about wonderful places to eat in Austin until we find the perfect place to call home for you.
Apartment Amenities
Studio, one, two, and three-bedroom open living plans
Gourmet kitchens equipped with stainless steel appliances
Custom cabinetry and large kitchen islands
Granite slab and quartz countertops
Wood-style flooring in living and dining areas
Ample bedrooms that accommodate king-size beds
Spa-inspired bathrooms with large soaking tub
Dual vanities and large frameless glass showers
Energy-efficient full-size washers and dryers
Custom space-saving double-hung walk-in closets
Terraces and Juliet balconies in select homes
ENERGY STAR rated appliances
Community Amenities
Online Payments Available
Fully-equipped residents' clubhouse
HDTV lounge with billiards and fully equipped kitchen
Private conference and dining room
On-site 24-hour fitness center with tablet-integrated cardio machines
Private media and screening room featuring surround-sound and stadium seating
Cyber lounge with high-speed WiFi and iMac computer
Infinity-edge pool with relaxing cabanas and lounge seating
Lavish courtyard with expansive lawn, ping-pong table, firepit, and grilling areas
On-site storage available
13,000 square foot dog park area with open air arbor and heated dog wash station
Pet-friendly community