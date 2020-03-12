6703 Rialto Blvd

Amenities

Working with me



Hi, I'm Alex. Apartment locator extraordinaire. I hold many dubious titles. Lord of Leasing. Sommelier of Square Feet. Connoisseur of Condos. Baron of Boutique Living Spaces. Duke of Dens.



Don't let this unusual array of titles intimidate you however. Working with me is quite simple. Some would even say it's a delight! Send me your apartment wish list and I will take care of the rest. We'll drive around in my gas powered chariot to your favorite options while I ramble on about wonderful places to eat in Austin until we find the perfect place to call home for you.



===================================== So for the sake of argument, you're actually a mystical being with the power occasionally turn into a cool animal like a fox or tiger or platypus or whatever you want. You've wanted an apartment where you can experience all the wonderful first worldy things like automatic using an automatic dishwasher or bath in your garden tub. But to flex your ever frequent mystical animalistic tendencies, you've also realised you need big wide open spaces in the country to run around and chase things, bask in the sun, or accidentally encounter strange plants that make you see funny things. Well, this is totally the place for you.











Apartment Amenities



Studio, one, two, and three-bedroom open living plans



Gourmet kitchens equipped with stainless steel appliances



Custom cabinetry and large kitchen islands



Granite slab and quartz countertops



Wood-style flooring in living and dining areas



Ample bedrooms that accommodate king-size beds



Spa-inspired bathrooms with large soaking tub



Dual vanities and large frameless glass showers



Energy-efficient full-size washers and dryers



Custom space-saving double-hung walk-in closets



Terraces and Juliet balconies in select homes



ENERGY STAR rated appliances



Community Amenities



Online Payments Available



Fully-equipped residents' clubhouse



HDTV lounge with billiards and fully equipped kitchen



Private conference and dining room



On-site 24-hour fitness center with tablet-integrated cardio machines



Private media and screening room featuring surround-sound and stadium seating



Cyber lounge with high-speed WiFi and iMac computer



Infinity-edge pool with relaxing cabanas and lounge seating



Lavish courtyard with expansive lawn, ping-pong table, firepit, and grilling areas



On-site storage available



13,000 square foot dog park area with open air arbor and heated dog wash station



Pet-friendly community



