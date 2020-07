Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This is a little gem in "Hip" area only minutes from Mueller with great access to 290, 183 & 35. The property was updated 2 years ago, new everything - windows, doors, floors, lighting, kitchen, bath, appliances. Attached garage (only common wall) provides lots of storage with 2 large closets and designated laundry room. Private backyard is fenced. Located at the end of the drive, so quiet and provides additional front yard space. Owner estimates sq footage at 700 per side.