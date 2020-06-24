6700 Manchaca Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking new construction yoga

We are a brand new community with vegetable gardens, new fruit trees, and majestic oak trees hundreds of years old. Our 3-bedroom loft townhomes feature hardwood floors, Juliette balconies and extra storage areas. There are only 14 units with 9 townhomes and most are rented. Neighbors gather for dinners and resident activities. There’s a multiple purpose center with a full catering kitchen, gym, personal training, and free classes—yoga, cooking, and pilates--onsite. Plus with solar power, rainwater and graywater recycling, and energy conserving features (we are 4-star rated by the Austin Energy Green Build program), utility bills are smaller. Next to the Metro stop, close to grocery stores, restaurants, banks, and schools and 15 minutes to downtown. Live in peace and quiet in the middle of a bustling city. Office and co-working space is available in an adjacent building.