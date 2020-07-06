6513 Woodrow Avenue

Amenities
*All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **
Great 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex in a fantastic location! Hard surface flooring throughout entire unit, NO CARPET! Property is located 2 houses from UT bus line. Conveniently located just blocks to many restaurants, shops and entertainment. Large private backyard with storage shed.
**Video Tour: https://youtu.be/yvpCnE_uOP4 **
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 1
PARKING: Off street, Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: Violet Crown Heights
YEAR BUILT: 1960
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Close to everything!
- Hard surface floors throughout entire unit. No carpet!
- Fully fenced, large back yard with storage shed
- Galley style kitchen
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on property.
- Application Fee is $40 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)
Amenities: Breakfast Nook, Cable-ready, Central Air, Dishwasher, Forced Air Heating, Living Room, Refrigerator, Storage Unit, Stove/Oven, W/D In Unit, Water Heater (Tank - Gas), Fenced Yard (Full)