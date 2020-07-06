6513 Woodrow Avenue

Amenities

Great 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex in a fantastic location! Hard surface flooring throughout entire unit, NO CARPET! Property is located 2 houses from UT bus line. Conveniently located just blocks to many restaurants, shops and entertainment. Large private backyard with storage shed.



**Video Tour: https://youtu.be/yvpCnE_uOP4 **



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



BEDROOMS: 2

BATHROOMS: 1

PARKING: Off street, Driveway

NEIGHBORHOOD: Violet Crown Heights

YEAR BUILT: 1960



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Close to everything!

- Hard surface floors throughout entire unit. No carpet!

- Fully fenced, large back yard with storage shed

- Galley style kitchen



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.

- No smoking on property.

- Application Fee is $40 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)



