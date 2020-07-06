All apartments in Austin
/
Austin, TX
/
6513 Woodrow Avenue
Last updated February 6 2020 at 12:38 PM

6513 Woodrow Avenue

6513 Woodrow Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6513 Woodrow Avenue, Austin, TX 78757
Brentwood

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
*All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Great 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex in a fantastic location! Hard surface flooring throughout entire unit, NO CARPET! Property is located 2 houses from UT bus line. Conveniently located just blocks to many restaurants, shops and entertainment. Large private backyard with storage shed.

**Video Tour: https://youtu.be/yvpCnE_uOP4 **

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 1
PARKING: Off street, Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: Violet Crown Heights
YEAR BUILT: 1960

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Close to everything!
- Hard surface floors throughout entire unit. No carpet!
- Fully fenced, large back yard with storage shed
- Galley style kitchen

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on property.
- Application Fee is $40 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)

Amenities: Breakfast Nook, Cable-ready, Central Air, Dishwasher, Forced Air Heating, Living Room, Refrigerator, Storage Unit, Stove/Oven, W/D In Unit, Water Heater (Tank - Gas), Fenced Yard (Full)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6513 Woodrow Avenue have any available units?
6513 Woodrow Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6513 Woodrow Avenue have?
Some of 6513 Woodrow Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6513 Woodrow Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6513 Woodrow Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6513 Woodrow Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6513 Woodrow Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6513 Woodrow Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6513 Woodrow Avenue offers parking.
Does 6513 Woodrow Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6513 Woodrow Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6513 Woodrow Avenue have a pool?
No, 6513 Woodrow Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6513 Woodrow Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6513 Woodrow Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6513 Woodrow Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6513 Woodrow Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
