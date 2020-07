Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets

Very spacious three bedroom 2 bathroom home available! Huge living room, perfect for hanging out with the family. Along with a gourmet kitchen attached with marble counter tops,and plenty of cabinet space. Rooms are giant with spacious bathrooms. The master bedroom has a walk in closet and built in shelving in the bathroom. Backyard is enormous perfect for your pet, or entertaining. Visit today!