Last updated August 21 2019 at 1:49 AM

6506 Cat Creek Trail

6506 Cat Creek Trail · No Longer Available
Location

6506 Cat Creek Trail, Austin, TX 78731

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This serene two-story townhome surrounded by the Cat Mountain Greenbelt is one you can't pass up! With its Tree Topdeck that overlooks the wet weather creek! This property is a must-see! Vaulted ceilings with an overlooking mezzanine, Tall windows, upgraded appliances, washer and dryer connections, and a very private one-car garage. Come and enjoy comfort. Come make Cat Creek your new home.

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

TYPE: Townhouse
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Garage/Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: North Cat Mountain
YEAR BUILT: 1983

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Vaulted Ceilings!
- Close to Lake Austin and the 360 Bridge!
- Green Landscaping and surroundings!
- Quiet Neighborhood!
- Tons of Natural Light!
- One Car Garage!

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Monthly utilities $60 covers water
- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6506 Cat Creek Trail have any available units?
6506 Cat Creek Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6506 Cat Creek Trail have?
Some of 6506 Cat Creek Trail's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6506 Cat Creek Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6506 Cat Creek Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6506 Cat Creek Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 6506 Cat Creek Trail is pet friendly.
Does 6506 Cat Creek Trail offer parking?
Yes, 6506 Cat Creek Trail offers parking.
Does 6506 Cat Creek Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6506 Cat Creek Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6506 Cat Creek Trail have a pool?
No, 6506 Cat Creek Trail does not have a pool.
Does 6506 Cat Creek Trail have accessible units?
No, 6506 Cat Creek Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6506 Cat Creek Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 6506 Cat Creek Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
