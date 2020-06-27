6506 Cat Creek Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This serene two-story townhome surrounded by the Cat Mountain Greenbelt is one you can't pass up! With its Tree Topdeck that overlooks the wet weather creek! This property is a must-see! Vaulted ceilings with an overlooking mezzanine, Tall windows, upgraded appliances, washer and dryer connections, and a very private one-car garage. Come and enjoy comfort. Come make Cat Creek your new home.



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



TYPE: Townhouse

BEDROOMS: 2

BATHROOMS: 2

PARKING: Garage/Driveway

NEIGHBORHOOD: North Cat Mountain

YEAR BUILT: 1983



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Vaulted Ceilings!

- Close to Lake Austin and the 360 Bridge!

- Green Landscaping and surroundings!

- Quiet Neighborhood!

- Tons of Natural Light!

- One Car Garage!



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Monthly utilities $60 covers water

- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.

- No smoking on the property

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **