6506 Cat Creek Trail

Amenities
This serene two-story townhome surrounded by the Cat Mountain Greenbelt is one you can't pass up! With its Tree Topdeck that overlooks the wet weather creek! This property is a must-see! Vaulted ceilings with an overlooking mezzanine, Tall windows, upgraded appliances, washer and dryer connections, and a very private one-car garage. Come and enjoy comfort. Come make Cat Creek your new home.
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
TYPE: Townhouse
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Garage/Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: North Cat Mountain
YEAR BUILT: 1983
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Vaulted Ceilings!
- Close to Lake Austin and the 360 Bridge!
- Green Landscaping and surroundings!
- Quiet Neighborhood!
- Tons of Natural Light!
- One Car Garage!
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- Monthly utilities $60 covers water
- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)
**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **