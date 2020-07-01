All apartments in Austin
Last updated February 19 2020 at 3:40 PM

6506 Bramber Lane

6506 Bramber Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6506 Bramber Lane, Austin, TX 78754

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Come make 6506 Bramber Lane your new home! Traditional exterior w/ modern interior twist! This impressive remodeled home offers plenty of flex space for formal dining, second living, or office. The possibilities are there! Backyard w/ fire pit & new gas grill, great for entertaining! Upgrades include tile flooring, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms, new fixtures & more!

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2.5
PARKING: Attached Garage/ Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: Harris Branch
YEAR BUILT: 1993

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Beautifully remodeled!
- Front loading washer and dryer!
- First floor with wood flooring throughout!
- Large windows that bring in beautiful natural light!
- Perfect bedroom sizes with large closets!
- Quartz countertops with large island!
- Amazing master bathroom with oversized garden tub and shower!

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- No smoking on property.
- Dogs are allowed. Non-refundable pet fee is required.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (property admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One months rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6506 Bramber Lane have any available units?
6506 Bramber Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6506 Bramber Lane have?
Some of 6506 Bramber Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6506 Bramber Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6506 Bramber Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6506 Bramber Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6506 Bramber Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6506 Bramber Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6506 Bramber Lane offers parking.
Does 6506 Bramber Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6506 Bramber Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6506 Bramber Lane have a pool?
No, 6506 Bramber Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6506 Bramber Lane have accessible units?
No, 6506 Bramber Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6506 Bramber Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6506 Bramber Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

