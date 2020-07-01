Amenities
Come make 6506 Bramber Lane your new home! Traditional exterior w/ modern interior twist! This impressive remodeled home offers plenty of flex space for formal dining, second living, or office. The possibilities are there! Backyard w/ fire pit & new gas grill, great for entertaining! Upgrades include tile flooring, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms, new fixtures & more!
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2.5
PARKING: Attached Garage/ Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: Harris Branch
YEAR BUILT: 1993
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Beautifully remodeled!
- Front loading washer and dryer!
- First floor with wood flooring throughout!
- Large windows that bring in beautiful natural light!
- Perfect bedroom sizes with large closets!
- Quartz countertops with large island!
- Amazing master bathroom with oversized garden tub and shower!
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- No smoking on property.
- Dogs are allowed. Non-refundable pet fee is required.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (property admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One months rent (90% refundable)
**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **