65 516 DAWSON RD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

65 516 DAWSON RD

516 Dawson Road · No Longer Available
Location

516 Dawson Road, Austin, TX 78704
Bouldin Creek

Amenities

putting green
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is not any ordinary rental, this is a place you will love to call home. Live within walking distance of Barton Springs Road where you can easily access downtown, Lady Bird Lake and Zilker Park! An exemplary staff, cutting edge amenities, meticulously-groomed grounds, and gorgeous interiors combine to create a higher standard of living.

Community amenities include:

Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit. Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. (16396)
Austin Apartments Now

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 65 516 DAWSON RD have any available units?
65 516 DAWSON RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 65 516 DAWSON RD have?
Some of 65 516 DAWSON RD's amenities include putting green, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 65 516 DAWSON RD currently offering any rent specials?
65 516 DAWSON RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 65 516 DAWSON RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 65 516 DAWSON RD is pet friendly.
Does 65 516 DAWSON RD offer parking?
Yes, 65 516 DAWSON RD offers parking.
Does 65 516 DAWSON RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 65 516 DAWSON RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 65 516 DAWSON RD have a pool?
Yes, 65 516 DAWSON RD has a pool.
Does 65 516 DAWSON RD have accessible units?
No, 65 516 DAWSON RD does not have accessible units.
Does 65 516 DAWSON RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 65 516 DAWSON RD does not have units with dishwashers.
