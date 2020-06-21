6464 Ruxton Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan fireplace microwave oven walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great One Story Home in Circle C Ranch - SW Austin - Enjoy this lovely single story home in Circle C Ranch! Home features wood-vinyl throughout the home, spacious kitchen, high ceilings, and a grand living room. The open kitchen has a spacious center island, a gas cook-top, separate oven, and open to living room! Master bath has separate tub, walkin shower, and large master closet. Minutes away for Escarpment Village, close to schools and easy access to Mopac. Make sure to view the full walk through virtual tour to get a feel for the home!



NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.



Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions



• Smoking: NO

• Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000

• School District: Austin ISD

• Lease Terms: 12 to 24 Month Lease Term

• Administrative Fee: $50



All information is provided by the managing or leasing agent, it is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Rollingwood Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Opportunity firm. Any and all unauthorized reproduction of this listing is strictly prohibited.



Check out our other listings at www.rollmgmt.com or call 512-327-4451



(RLNE2525896)