Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

6464 Ruxton Lane

6464 Ruxton Lane · (512) 327-4451
Location

6464 Ruxton Lane, Austin, TX 78749
Circle C Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6464 Ruxton Lane · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2003 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
oven
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great One Story Home in Circle C Ranch - SW Austin - Enjoy this lovely single story home in Circle C Ranch! Home features wood-vinyl throughout the home, spacious kitchen, high ceilings, and a grand living room. The open kitchen has a spacious center island, a gas cook-top, separate oven, and open to living room! Master bath has separate tub, walkin shower, and large master closet. Minutes away for Escarpment Village, close to schools and easy access to Mopac. Make sure to view the full walk through virtual tour to get a feel for the home!

NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.

Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions

• Smoking: NO
• Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000
• School District: Austin ISD
• Lease Terms: 12 to 24 Month Lease Term
• Administrative Fee: $50

All information is provided by the managing or leasing agent, it is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Rollingwood Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Opportunity firm. Any and all unauthorized reproduction of this listing is strictly prohibited.

Check out our other listings at www.rollmgmt.com or call 512-327-4451

(RLNE2525896)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6464 Ruxton Lane have any available units?
6464 Ruxton Lane has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6464 Ruxton Lane have?
Some of 6464 Ruxton Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6464 Ruxton Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6464 Ruxton Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6464 Ruxton Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6464 Ruxton Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6464 Ruxton Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6464 Ruxton Lane does offer parking.
Does 6464 Ruxton Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6464 Ruxton Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6464 Ruxton Lane have a pool?
No, 6464 Ruxton Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6464 Ruxton Lane have accessible units?
No, 6464 Ruxton Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6464 Ruxton Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6464 Ruxton Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
