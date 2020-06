Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly fireplace microwave range

Great 2 story home (all beds up)-4 lg.bedrooms/ 2.5 baths, spacious backyard w/covered patio & mature shade trees, an entertainers delight! Nestled in between HWY 290 & Loop 1.Pet friendly; Breed/weight restrictions apply Downstair utility room, good size breakfast area w/gas stove. Legend Oaks is a master-planned community in Southwest Austin with proximity to many of this areas best attractions and amenities. This great neighborhood has an unusual number of parks and green spaces.