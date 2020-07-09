All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 27 2020 at 1:45 AM

6217 Aviara Drive

6217 Aviara Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6217 Aviara Drive, Austin, TX 78735
West Oak Hill

Amenities

google fiber
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
google fiber
media room
his beautiful EnergyStar home with attached 2-car garage and community pool has an awesome outdoor composite deck with partial views. A true study w/ French doors when you first enter the home. The kitchen includes granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and opens nicely to the dining area and living room for a wonderful open layout. Vaulted ceilings and bay windows in the living room and master bedroom bring in an abundance of natural light making the home feel more spacious. Cultured marble vanity tops in bathrooms. All hard surfaces in the home. Spray foam insulation throughout the walls and attic keep the home comfortable year-round and utility bills low. Brand new HVAC system installed in 2019. Home is equipped with Google Fiber, prewiring for 5.1 surround home theater, and a home security system. All appliances included & landscape maintenance provided by the owner. Pets are negotiable. Please call 512-576-7341
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6217 Aviara Drive have any available units?
6217 Aviara Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6217 Aviara Drive have?
Some of 6217 Aviara Drive's amenities include google fiber, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6217 Aviara Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6217 Aviara Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6217 Aviara Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6217 Aviara Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6217 Aviara Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6217 Aviara Drive offers parking.
Does 6217 Aviara Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6217 Aviara Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6217 Aviara Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6217 Aviara Drive has a pool.
Does 6217 Aviara Drive have accessible units?
No, 6217 Aviara Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6217 Aviara Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6217 Aviara Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

