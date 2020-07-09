6217 Aviara Drive

Amenities

google fiber patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage google fiber media room

his beautiful EnergyStar home with attached 2-car garage and community pool has an awesome outdoor composite deck with partial views. A true study w/ French doors when you first enter the home. The kitchen includes granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and opens nicely to the dining area and living room for a wonderful open layout. Vaulted ceilings and bay windows in the living room and master bedroom bring in an abundance of natural light making the home feel more spacious. Cultured marble vanity tops in bathrooms. All hard surfaces in the home. Spray foam insulation throughout the walls and attic keep the home comfortable year-round and utility bills low. Brand new HVAC system installed in 2019. Home is equipped with Google Fiber, prewiring for 5.1 surround home theater, and a home security system. All appliances included & landscape maintenance provided by the owner. Pets are negotiable. Please call 512-576-7341

Contact us to schedule a showing.