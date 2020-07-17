All apartments in Austin
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

6215 Woodhue Dr.

6215 Woodhue Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6215 Woodhue Drive, Austin, TX 78745
Garrison Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Super Nice 3bdrm/2bth Home in South Austin Available for Rent! - Super nice 3bdrm/2bth Home in South Austin! Stainless steel gas range & dishwasher. 16 seer high efficiency A/C & furnace system. Very nicely updated master bathroom. Walk in closet in master bedroom. 2 big windows in master face into well groomed & landscaped backyard w/covered back patio. Dining room windows & kitchen also face into backyard. Gas fireplace in living room, 2 car garage w/opener, 2 inch blinds throughout house. To view all of our available properties, please visit our website at www.alpsmgmt.com.

(RLNE5188410)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6215 Woodhue Dr. have any available units?
6215 Woodhue Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6215 Woodhue Dr. have?
Some of 6215 Woodhue Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6215 Woodhue Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
6215 Woodhue Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6215 Woodhue Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6215 Woodhue Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 6215 Woodhue Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 6215 Woodhue Dr. offers parking.
Does 6215 Woodhue Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6215 Woodhue Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6215 Woodhue Dr. have a pool?
No, 6215 Woodhue Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 6215 Woodhue Dr. have accessible units?
No, 6215 Woodhue Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 6215 Woodhue Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6215 Woodhue Dr. has units with dishwashers.
