Amenities

w/d hookup garage fireplace

Wonderful House In Southwest Austin - Huge 4 bedroom 2 bath home in tree lined neighborhood! You wouldn't guess that Costco, Whole Foods, William Cannon and Mopac where right outside your door!



This property features:

~Vaulted Ceilings

~Tiled kitchen

~Huge Backyard

~4 bedrooms

~2 baths

~Giant master bed and bath

~Fire Place

~Washer/Dryer connections

~2 car garage



Email residentialmgr@lynxpropertyservices.com or Call Lynx Leasing Agent 512-326-2722 for more information



(RLNE2592676)