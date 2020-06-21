6211 Palm Circle

Amenities
4 Bedrooms
2 Bathrooms
This contemporary, freshly updated home is very conveniently located - 6 miles to downtown/St. Edwards and the UT shuttle is only a block away!
The home is full of unique and modern touches throughout including:
* An open floor plan that makes it feel very spacious!
* Quartz counter tops!
* New stainless steel refrigerator and range!
* New Washer and Dryer in separate laundry room!
* Walk-in custom tiled shower!
* Natural light in all rooms!
* Wood look laminate flooring throughout!
* Huge yard - completely fenced in!
* Pets welcome! (breed restrictions apply)