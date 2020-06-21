6211 Palm Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel range refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4 Bedrooms

2 Bathrooms



This contemporary, freshly updated home is very conveniently located - 6 miles to downtown/St. Edwards and the UT shuttle is only a block away!



The home is full of unique and modern touches throughout including:



* An open floor plan that makes it feel very spacious!

* Quartz counter tops!

* New stainless steel refrigerator and range!

* New Washer and Dryer in separate laundry room!

* Walk-in custom tiled shower!

* Natural light in all rooms!

* Wood look laminate flooring throughout!

* Huge yard - completely fenced in!

* Pets welcome! (breed restrictions apply)