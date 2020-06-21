All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 6211 Palm Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
6211 Palm Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6211 Palm Circle

6211 Palm Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Montopolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6211 Palm Circle, Austin, TX 78741
Montopolis

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 Bedrooms
2 Bathrooms

This contemporary, freshly updated home is very conveniently located - 6 miles to downtown/St. Edwards and the UT shuttle is only a block away!

The home is full of unique and modern touches throughout including:

* An open floor plan that makes it feel very spacious!
* Quartz counter tops!
* New stainless steel refrigerator and range!
* New Washer and Dryer in separate laundry room!
* Walk-in custom tiled shower!
* Natural light in all rooms!
* Wood look laminate flooring throughout!
* Huge yard - completely fenced in!
* Pets welcome! (breed restrictions apply)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6211 Palm Circle have any available units?
6211 Palm Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6211 Palm Circle have?
Some of 6211 Palm Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6211 Palm Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6211 Palm Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6211 Palm Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 6211 Palm Circle is pet friendly.
Does 6211 Palm Circle offer parking?
No, 6211 Palm Circle does not offer parking.
Does 6211 Palm Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6211 Palm Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6211 Palm Circle have a pool?
No, 6211 Palm Circle does not have a pool.
Does 6211 Palm Circle have accessible units?
No, 6211 Palm Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6211 Palm Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 6211 Palm Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

COLE
300 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
Trillium Terrace
6500 Menchaca Rd
Austin, TX 78745
Madison at Scofield Farms
13401 Metric Blvd
Austin, TX 78727
Su Casa
109 W 39th St
Austin, TX 78751
Camino Flats
2810 Salado Street
Austin, TX 78705
Amor
1200 Mearns Meadow Blvd
Austin, TX 78758
Bridge at Tech Ridge
12800 Center Lake Dr
Austin, TX 78753
Mission Reilly Ridge Apartments
6503 Bluff Springs Rd
Austin, TX 78744

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin