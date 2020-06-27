All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 6205 John Chisum LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
6205 John Chisum LN
Last updated August 15 2019 at 7:39 AM

6205 John Chisum LN

6205 John Chisum Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6205 John Chisum Lane, Austin, TX 78749

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Walk into a spacious living area with large windows for an abundant amount on natural light, built in shelving, and wood floors that continue into family room. The family room features a brick fireplace and opens into the kitchen. The kitchen includes a generous amount of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances, a dining area + island. Make your way upstairs to find a bonus area, bedrooms + master suite which includes a double vanity and large garden tub. Save $ on utilities with Solar Panels on roof!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6205 John Chisum LN have any available units?
6205 John Chisum LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6205 John Chisum LN have?
Some of 6205 John Chisum LN's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6205 John Chisum LN currently offering any rent specials?
6205 John Chisum LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6205 John Chisum LN pet-friendly?
No, 6205 John Chisum LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 6205 John Chisum LN offer parking?
No, 6205 John Chisum LN does not offer parking.
Does 6205 John Chisum LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6205 John Chisum LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6205 John Chisum LN have a pool?
No, 6205 John Chisum LN does not have a pool.
Does 6205 John Chisum LN have accessible units?
No, 6205 John Chisum LN does not have accessible units.
Does 6205 John Chisum LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 6205 John Chisum LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gibson Flats
1219 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
Terrace Cove
6201 Sneed Cv
Austin, TX 78744
West Lake Vistas
7201 Ranch Road 2222
Austin, TX 78730
Hyde Park Place
4400 Avenue B
Austin, TX 78751
Rhythm
9701 Spectrum Drive
Austin, TX 78717
University Quarters
2801 Hamphill Park
Austin, TX 78705
Vida
1735 Rutland Dr
Austin, TX 78758
Folio
11915 Stonehollow Dr
Austin, TX 78758

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin