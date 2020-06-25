All apartments in Austin
6009 Baton Rouge DR
6009 Baton Rouge DR

6009 Baton Rouge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6009 Baton Rouge Drive, Austin, TX 78727
Milwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
coffee bar
fireplace
accessible
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
coffee bar
parking
Great home Located in the WESTWOOD HS school District. Easy access to !83 , 45 and mopac. All your shopping needs are within 5-10 minutes, including HEB Academy sports and lakeline mall.. Wonderful walking trails or take a nice stroll in the neighborhood lined with mature trees. Minutes away from northwest YMCA and many other family fun activities. Plenty of options for restaurants and coffee shops. Whether you want to enjoy the many local parks or relax in your own back yard, you have the choice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6009 Baton Rouge DR have any available units?
6009 Baton Rouge DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6009 Baton Rouge DR have?
Some of 6009 Baton Rouge DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6009 Baton Rouge DR currently offering any rent specials?
6009 Baton Rouge DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6009 Baton Rouge DR pet-friendly?
No, 6009 Baton Rouge DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 6009 Baton Rouge DR offer parking?
Yes, 6009 Baton Rouge DR offers parking.
Does 6009 Baton Rouge DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6009 Baton Rouge DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6009 Baton Rouge DR have a pool?
No, 6009 Baton Rouge DR does not have a pool.
Does 6009 Baton Rouge DR have accessible units?
Yes, 6009 Baton Rouge DR has accessible units.
Does 6009 Baton Rouge DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6009 Baton Rouge DR has units with dishwashers.
