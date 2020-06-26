600 W. Crestland Drive

Amenities
This lovely 2 bedroom with 1 bath home is located on super convenient, large lot at corner of Guadalupe and W Crestland. It is only 10 minutes from downtown Austin, and close to MetroRail, MetroBus, and MetroRapid transportation routes. Pets are permitted. This large fenced yard and huge patio area perfect for entertaining and enjoying the great Texas outdoors. Long-term lease is available, but minimum 12 months required.
Owner is a licensed real estate agent.
Showings start date: June 1, 2020
Occupancy availability date: July 13, 2020
For showing appointment, contact Erica Gutierrez with Pathfinder Property Management at 512-541-0305.
Listed with Pathfinder Property Management
Agent: Kimberly Ann Parker
Contact Number: 512-731-7395
Contact Email: kimberly@PathfinderTexas.com