600 W. Crestland Drive
Last updated June 7 2020 at 11:40 PM

600 W. Crestland Drive

600 West Crestland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

600 West Crestland Drive, Austin, TX 78752
Highland

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
This lovely 2 bedroom with 1 bath home is located on super convenient, large lot at corner of Guadalupe and W Crestland. It is only 10 minutes from downtown Austin, and close to MetroRail, MetroBus, and MetroRapid transportation routes. Pets are permitted. This large fenced yard and huge patio area perfect for entertaining and enjoying the great Texas outdoors. Long-term lease is available, but minimum 12 months required.

Owner is a licensed real estate agent.

Showings start date: June 1, 2020
Occupancy availability date: July 13, 2020

For showing appointment, contact Erica Gutierrez with Pathfinder Property Management at 512-541-0305.

Listed with Pathfinder Property Management
Agent: Kimberly Ann Parker
Contact Number: 512-731-7395
Contact Email: kimberly@PathfinderTexas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 W. Crestland Drive have any available units?
600 W. Crestland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 600 W. Crestland Drive have?
Some of 600 W. Crestland Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 W. Crestland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
600 W. Crestland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 W. Crestland Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 600 W. Crestland Drive is pet friendly.
Does 600 W. Crestland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 600 W. Crestland Drive offers parking.
Does 600 W. Crestland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 600 W. Crestland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 W. Crestland Drive have a pool?
No, 600 W. Crestland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 600 W. Crestland Drive have accessible units?
No, 600 W. Crestland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 600 W. Crestland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 600 W. Crestland Drive has units with dishwashers.
