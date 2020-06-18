All apartments in Austin
5914 Avery Island Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5914 Avery Island Avenue

5914 Avery Island Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5914 Avery Island Avenue, Austin, TX 78727
Milwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
Nice little 2 bed 2 bath home in North Austin with 1 car garage. Great location nestled between Parmer Ln and McNeil Dr. Easy access to both 183 and MOPAC. Spacious open living room and kitchen. Refrigerator and washer and dryer included. Master bath has updated vanity and tiled shower. The backyard offers a beautiful deck and stone sitting area for enjoying company or having a BBQ. Pets welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5914 Avery Island Avenue have any available units?
5914 Avery Island Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5914 Avery Island Avenue have?
Some of 5914 Avery Island Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5914 Avery Island Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5914 Avery Island Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5914 Avery Island Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5914 Avery Island Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5914 Avery Island Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5914 Avery Island Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5914 Avery Island Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5914 Avery Island Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5914 Avery Island Avenue have a pool?
No, 5914 Avery Island Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5914 Avery Island Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5914 Avery Island Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5914 Avery Island Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5914 Avery Island Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
