5914 Avery Island Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill garage pet friendly

Nice little 2 bed 2 bath home in North Austin with 1 car garage. Great location nestled between Parmer Ln and McNeil Dr. Easy access to both 183 and MOPAC. Spacious open living room and kitchen. Refrigerator and washer and dryer included. Master bath has updated vanity and tiled shower. The backyard offers a beautiful deck and stone sitting area for enjoying company or having a BBQ. Pets welcome.