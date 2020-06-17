5906 Charles Schreiner TRL

Amenities
One Story in Legend Oaks. Home features 3 bedooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage. Living Room features high ceilings, wood flooring, & nice molding. Open Kitchen/Family/Breakfast w/ granite counter tops, backsplash, gas range/microwave. Ref is Included but not warranted. This is a no pet property. Yard maintenance is included w/ mowing, edging and blow for $1950 per month* Privacy fenced yard with gazebo. Tenants will still be responsible for watering and flowerbed pruning. Community Pool & Park*