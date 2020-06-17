All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 5906 Charles Schreiner TRL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
5906 Charles Schreiner TRL
Last updated May 12 2020 at 9:47 PM

5906 Charles Schreiner TRL

5906 Charles Schreiner Trail · (512) 637-8232
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
West Oak Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5906 Charles Schreiner Trail, Austin, TX 78749
West Oak Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1363 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
One Story in Legend Oaks. Home features 3 bedooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage. Living Room features high ceilings, wood flooring, & nice molding. Open Kitchen/Family/Breakfast w/ granite counter tops, backsplash, gas range/microwave. Ref is Included but not warranted. This is a no pet property. Yard maintenance is included w/ mowing, edging and blow for $1950 per month* Privacy fenced yard with gazebo. Tenants will still be responsible for watering and flowerbed pruning. Community Pool & Park*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5906 Charles Schreiner TRL have any available units?
5906 Charles Schreiner TRL has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5906 Charles Schreiner TRL have?
Some of 5906 Charles Schreiner TRL's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5906 Charles Schreiner TRL currently offering any rent specials?
5906 Charles Schreiner TRL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5906 Charles Schreiner TRL pet-friendly?
No, 5906 Charles Schreiner TRL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 5906 Charles Schreiner TRL offer parking?
Yes, 5906 Charles Schreiner TRL does offer parking.
Does 5906 Charles Schreiner TRL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5906 Charles Schreiner TRL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5906 Charles Schreiner TRL have a pool?
Yes, 5906 Charles Schreiner TRL has a pool.
Does 5906 Charles Schreiner TRL have accessible units?
No, 5906 Charles Schreiner TRL does not have accessible units.
Does 5906 Charles Schreiner TRL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5906 Charles Schreiner TRL has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5906 Charles Schreiner TRL?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Village at Collinwood
1001 Collinwood West Dr
Austin, TX 78753
The Flats on San Felipe
7920 San Felipe Blvd
Austin, TX 78729
The Element Austin
1500 Royal Crest Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Preserve at Rolling Oaks
15450 FM-1325
Austin, TX 78728
AMLI South Shore
1620 E Riverside Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Arbor at Tallwood
8810 Tallwood Dr
Austin, TX 78759
The Arcadian
8515 Shoal Creek Blvd
Austin, TX 78757
Gables Park Tower
111 Sandra Muraida Way
Austin, TX 78703

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity