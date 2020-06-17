5906 Charles Schreiner TRL

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range Property Amenities parking pool garage

One Story in Legend Oaks. Home features 3 bedooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage. Living Room features high ceilings, wood flooring, & nice molding. Open Kitchen/Family/Breakfast w/ granite counter tops, backsplash, gas range/microwave. Ref is Included but not warranted. This is a no pet property. Yard maintenance is included w/ mowing, edging and blow for $1950 per month* Privacy fenced yard with gazebo. Tenants will still be responsible for watering and flowerbed pruning. Community Pool & Park*