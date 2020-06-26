All apartments in Austin
5900 Toscana Ave
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:55 AM

5900 Toscana Ave

5900 Toscana Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5900 Toscana Ave, Austin, TX 78724

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Contemporary Home in Hot East Austin Neighborhood - Wonderful contemporary East Austin home in the hot Agave Neighborhood. Two-bedroom/two-bath with a loft overlooking the living area. Great as a 3rd bedroom or office space with built in desk. Open floorplan with high ceilings, lots of natural light, kitchen open to the living room, and modern finishes throughout. Enjoy the welcoming outdoor patio complete with mood lighting and furniture, and an expansive fenced in yard. Wall mounted TVs and landscaping services included. Available for move in mid-July!

(RLNE4918057)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5900 Toscana Ave have any available units?
5900 Toscana Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5900 Toscana Ave have?
Some of 5900 Toscana Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5900 Toscana Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5900 Toscana Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5900 Toscana Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5900 Toscana Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5900 Toscana Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5900 Toscana Ave offers parking.
Does 5900 Toscana Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5900 Toscana Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5900 Toscana Ave have a pool?
No, 5900 Toscana Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5900 Toscana Ave have accessible units?
No, 5900 Toscana Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5900 Toscana Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5900 Toscana Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
