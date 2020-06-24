5809 Gloucester LN

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets oven

Unit Amenities granite counters oven walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Midcentury on a spacious corner lot. Remodeled in 2015! Close to UT, downtown, farmer's market, shopping, dining, parks and all that Mueller has to offer, including the Alamo Drafthouse.Kitchen granite counters, backsplash, stainless appliances! Lux baths w/quartz counters and glass tile surrounds. Porcelain tile flooring everywhere except bedrooms. Master has a barn door leading to bath and a walk-in closet. Bonus room could be 4th bedroom. Fenced yard is perfect for entertaining! spectacular trees!