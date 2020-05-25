All apartments in Austin
5709 Chesterfield Avenue
5709 Chesterfield Avenue

5709 Chesterfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5709 Chesterfield Avenue, Austin, TX 78752

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Charming and updated 1950s home available in quiet Skyview neighborhood in Central Austin offering 2 spacious bedrooms, a flex/office-room with laundry, and original hardwood floors. Beautiful large backyard is shaded with covered porch for entertaining and has a shed for additional storage. The home has a covered car port for 2 cars and additional workshop in the front. Walkable/bikeable to restaurants and shopping in NorthLoop/Crestview/Brentwood. Quaint pocket neighborhood has no through streets, and is just minutes from ACC Highland, downtown, UT, Mueller/Airport & Crestview Station with easy access to major highways, capital metro bus, metroRail, and UT shuttle. $1975/month + $2000 deposit. Call/Text Sam @ 512.630.6877

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5709 Chesterfield Avenue have any available units?
5709 Chesterfield Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5709 Chesterfield Avenue have?
Some of 5709 Chesterfield Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5709 Chesterfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5709 Chesterfield Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5709 Chesterfield Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5709 Chesterfield Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5709 Chesterfield Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5709 Chesterfield Avenue offers parking.
Does 5709 Chesterfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5709 Chesterfield Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5709 Chesterfield Avenue have a pool?
No, 5709 Chesterfield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5709 Chesterfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5709 Chesterfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5709 Chesterfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5709 Chesterfield Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
