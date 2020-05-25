5709 Chesterfield Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Charming and updated 1950s home available in quiet Skyview neighborhood in Central Austin offering 2 spacious bedrooms, a flex/office-room with laundry, and original hardwood floors. Beautiful large backyard is shaded with covered porch for entertaining and has a shed for additional storage. The home has a covered car port for 2 cars and additional workshop in the front. Walkable/bikeable to restaurants and shopping in NorthLoop/Crestview/Brentwood. Quaint pocket neighborhood has no through streets, and is just minutes from ACC Highland, downtown, UT, Mueller/Airport & Crestview Station with easy access to major highways, capital metro bus, metroRail, and UT shuttle. $1975/month + $2000 deposit. Call/Text Sam @ 512.630.6877