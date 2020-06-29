5709 Boros Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful Single Story Home! Move in Ready! - This spacious, open & inviting home can be yours to rent! Enjoy the open kitchen & living room that easily transitions into the bedrooms. Kitchen is spacious with central island, beautiful counter-tops & updated appliances. Two car garage, tank-less water heater, irrigation, all make home care easy! Community offers private security company to do patrols of the neighborhood. Home located close to the Onion Creek Club, shopping & major highways for quick access!



NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.



Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions



• Smoking: NO

• Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000

• School District: Austin ISD

• Lease Terms: 12 to 24 Month Lease Term

• Administrative Fee: $50



All information is provided by the managing or leasing agent, it is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Rollingwood Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Opportunity firm. Any and all unauthorized reproduction of this listing is strictly prohibited.



Check out our other listings at www.rollmgmt.com or call 512-327-4451



(RLNE5914210)