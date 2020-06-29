All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

5709 Boros Drive

5709 Boros Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5709 Boros Drive, Austin, TX 78747

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Single Story Home! Move in Ready! - This spacious, open & inviting home can be yours to rent! Enjoy the open kitchen & living room that easily transitions into the bedrooms. Kitchen is spacious with central island, beautiful counter-tops & updated appliances. Two car garage, tank-less water heater, irrigation, all make home care easy! Community offers private security company to do patrols of the neighborhood. Home located close to the Onion Creek Club, shopping & major highways for quick access!

NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.

Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions

• Smoking: NO
• Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000
• School District: Austin ISD
• Lease Terms: 12 to 24 Month Lease Term
• Administrative Fee: $50

All information is provided by the managing or leasing agent, it is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Rollingwood Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Opportunity firm. Any and all unauthorized reproduction of this listing is strictly prohibited.

Check out our other listings at www.rollmgmt.com or call 512-327-4451

(RLNE5914210)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5709 Boros Drive have any available units?
5709 Boros Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5709 Boros Drive have?
Some of 5709 Boros Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5709 Boros Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5709 Boros Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5709 Boros Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5709 Boros Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5709 Boros Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5709 Boros Drive offers parking.
Does 5709 Boros Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5709 Boros Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5709 Boros Drive have a pool?
No, 5709 Boros Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5709 Boros Drive have accessible units?
No, 5709 Boros Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5709 Boros Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5709 Boros Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
