Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave accessible

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accessible

Beautifully updated home in the Village At Western Oaks you'll wish you could buy! Recently remodeled kitchen, baths, flooring, paint & fixtures. This one is a winner! Easy access to either Mopac or 290W, close to Arbor Trails, and Dick Nichols Park & Violet Crown Trail are nearby too.