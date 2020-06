Amenities

Gorgeous 4-side sandstone with hard tile and upgrades through. Granite kitchen looks over the family room. with gas fireplace. Large master and bath w/walk-in closet. Home is currently 4 bed, 2 bath. New tile floors installed in the 4 bedrooms and dining area. No carpet in in the home. Private back yard with covered patio. Wired for surround. Super-quick access to shopping, movies, restaurants.