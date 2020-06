Amenities

Free Rent for NOVEMBER!!! 4 bed/2 full bath home in East Austin close to Friends & Allies Brewing, Austin Bouldering Project, and Springdale General. Easy access to the airport, Givens Park, downtown, and 183. Open concept floor plan and brand new HVAC, interior/exterior paint, carpet, and washer/dryer. LARGE BEDROOMS! Unit is located at the end of the street with parking on site, includes a large back yard, and no through traffic! Front house of a 2 property lot, fully detached