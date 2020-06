Amenities

Adorable bungalow tucked away on a quiet street just off Burnet Rd! This home features wood & tile flooring (no carpet!), fenced back yard, and roomy covered porch. You won't find a better location! This apartment is just steps away from popular Burnet Rd attractions. The unit comes with 2 car carport and 1 reserve spot in front of the house.