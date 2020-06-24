All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 17 2019 at 10:35 AM

5504 Samuel Huston Ave

5504 Samuel Huston Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5504 Samuel Huston Avenue, Austin, TX 78721
MLK-183

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
key fob access
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
key fob access
*NEW EVERYTHING
*Washer & Dryer Included
*Stainless Steel appliances/5 Burner Gas Range/Dishwasher
*Water Heating Savings with the Tankless water heater, no heating unnecessarily, unlimited Hot Water
*Water Saving Dual Flush Toilet
*A/C savings: New A/C, New Attic insulation
*Finished Concrete Floor
*Farmhouse Kitchen Sink
*Large Kitchen bar for dinner seating
*Above Cabinet Lighting
*Gorgeous Quartz Crystal Countertop
*Soft Close Cabinets
*Industrial Kitchen/Living Lighting
*Vessel Sink Bathroom Vanity
*Security Enabled (Control Panel Purchase Separate)
*SMART Home- Control your locks, temperature, and alarm from mobile (Control Panel Purchase Separate)
*Keyless entry
*Private Yard 8'x30'
*Dedicated Driveway
*NON-SMOKING
*Renter's Insurance Required
*Tenant responsible for utility bills. For very short term lease, if not transferring bills into tenant name, tenant will receive additional bill from landlord in the amount of the monthly utilities.
*Multiple lease term options - 12 MONTH $1499/month, 6 MONTH $ 1850/month, 3 MONTH $2000/month,

*Can be furnished as shown, + $50/month

(RLNE4870490)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5504 Samuel Huston Ave have any available units?
5504 Samuel Huston Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5504 Samuel Huston Ave have?
Some of 5504 Samuel Huston Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5504 Samuel Huston Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5504 Samuel Huston Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5504 Samuel Huston Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5504 Samuel Huston Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 5504 Samuel Huston Ave offer parking?
No, 5504 Samuel Huston Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5504 Samuel Huston Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5504 Samuel Huston Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5504 Samuel Huston Ave have a pool?
No, 5504 Samuel Huston Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5504 Samuel Huston Ave have accessible units?
No, 5504 Samuel Huston Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5504 Samuel Huston Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5504 Samuel Huston Ave has units with dishwashers.
