5504 Samuel Huston Ave

*NEW EVERYTHING

*Washer & Dryer Included

*Stainless Steel appliances/5 Burner Gas Range/Dishwasher

*Water Heating Savings with the Tankless water heater, no heating unnecessarily, unlimited Hot Water

*Water Saving Dual Flush Toilet

*A/C savings: New A/C, New Attic insulation

*Finished Concrete Floor

*Farmhouse Kitchen Sink

*Large Kitchen bar for dinner seating

*Above Cabinet Lighting

*Gorgeous Quartz Crystal Countertop

*Soft Close Cabinets

*Industrial Kitchen/Living Lighting

*Vessel Sink Bathroom Vanity

*Security Enabled (Control Panel Purchase Separate)

*SMART Home- Control your locks, temperature, and alarm from mobile (Control Panel Purchase Separate)

*Keyless entry

*Private Yard 8'x30'

*Dedicated Driveway

*NON-SMOKING

*Renter's Insurance Required

*Tenant responsible for utility bills. For very short term lease, if not transferring bills into tenant name, tenant will receive additional bill from landlord in the amount of the monthly utilities.

*Multiple lease term options - 12 MONTH $1499/month, 6 MONTH $ 1850/month, 3 MONTH $2000/month,



*Can be furnished as shown, + $50/month



