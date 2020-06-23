All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 5500 Duval Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
5500 Duval Street
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

5500 Duval Street

5500 Duval Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
North Loop
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5500 Duval Street, Austin, TX 78751
North Loop

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
5500 Duval Street Available 08/07/20 5500 Duval St House - August 2020 Pre Lease. Come check out this modern Farm house design in one of the hottest neighborhoods in central Austin. Eclectic Hyde Park/North Loop offers some Austin's best underground restaurants and bars including "Foreign and Domestic", "Drinkwell", "Epoch Coffee House" and just a hop skip and a jump to all the new start ups along Airport blvd. From "In & Out Burger" to "Sal and Betty's" everything Austin has to offer is right out your front door. Whether your students, young professionals, or a family, you can not beat this unique home design with all the amenities one would expect and a central location that can't be beat. Washer/dryer, Tankless water heater, gas cooking, and a great area for a BBQ. Less than 10 minutes to downtown, 20 minutes to the airport and quick access to both Mopac and I-35 you can truly experience all of Austin, from your quiet rural feeling home and neighborhood. To get in contact with an agent and get more information on this listing, visit our website realtyprosaustin.com.

(RLNE3671850)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5500 Duval Street have any available units?
5500 Duval Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 5500 Duval Street currently offering any rent specials?
5500 Duval Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5500 Duval Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5500 Duval Street is pet friendly.
Does 5500 Duval Street offer parking?
No, 5500 Duval Street does not offer parking.
Does 5500 Duval Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5500 Duval Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5500 Duval Street have a pool?
No, 5500 Duval Street does not have a pool.
Does 5500 Duval Street have accessible units?
No, 5500 Duval Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5500 Duval Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5500 Duval Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5500 Duval Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5500 Duval Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Radius at The Domain
11900 Hobby Horse Ct
Austin, TX 78758
Madison at Scofield Farms
13401 Metric Blvd
Austin, TX 78727
The Arnold
1621 E 6th St
Austin, TX 78702
South Shore
2005 Willow Creek Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Tambaleo 2311
2311 S 5th St
Austin, TX 78704
Camino Flats
2810 Salado Street
Austin, TX 78705
The Kenzie at the Domain
3201 Esperanza Xing
Austin, TX 78758
West Lynn Quarter
807 W Lynn
Austin, TX 78703

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin