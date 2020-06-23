Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

5500 Duval Street Available 08/07/20 5500 Duval St House - August 2020 Pre Lease. Come check out this modern Farm house design in one of the hottest neighborhoods in central Austin. Eclectic Hyde Park/North Loop offers some Austin's best underground restaurants and bars including "Foreign and Domestic", "Drinkwell", "Epoch Coffee House" and just a hop skip and a jump to all the new start ups along Airport blvd. From "In & Out Burger" to "Sal and Betty's" everything Austin has to offer is right out your front door. Whether your students, young professionals, or a family, you can not beat this unique home design with all the amenities one would expect and a central location that can't be beat. Washer/dryer, Tankless water heater, gas cooking, and a great area for a BBQ. Less than 10 minutes to downtown, 20 minutes to the airport and quick access to both Mopac and I-35 you can truly experience all of Austin, from your quiet rural feeling home and neighborhood. To get in contact with an agent and get more information on this listing, visit our website realtyprosaustin.com.



