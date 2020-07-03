Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

5408 William Holland Available 05/15/20 Gorgeous Modern Brentwood/Crestview Home! Large corner lot! - THIS PROPERTY IS AVAILABLE NOW.



CURRENTLY, WE ARE NOT SHOWING OCCUPIED HOMES. HOWEVER, OFFERING FACETIME/ VIRTUAL TOURS AS WELL AS THE WALKTHROUGH VIDEO SHOWN BELOW.



*Walkthrough video tour: https://youtu.be/ejxsjX0_53k



Great modern 2-story home in desirable Brentwood/Crestview area - close to everything! Home is on a large corner lot, with mature trees and outdoor entertaining area on 2 sides. Fully fenced with custom cedar and wrought iron fencing!



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 3

PARKING: Off-street, garage

NEIGHBORHOOD: Brentwood

YEAR BUILT: 2005



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- One of the most desirable neighborhoods in Austin

- Easy access to all that Brentwood/Burnett Road has to offer - shops, cafes, entertainment, employment centers

- Gourmet kitchen w/granite counters and tile backsplash + island

- Soaring ceilings with exposed wood beams!

- Beautiful hardwood floor - NO CARPET

- Washer/Dryer included as a courtesy to the tenant

- Large bedroom down, two additional beds up (master suite upstairs)

- The expansive Master suite, with separate sitting room + private upper deck

- Fully fenced yard, custom cedar, and wrought iron fencing

- Two-car, side load garage

- LOTS of natural light throughout

- Dramatic gas fireplace, with artistic touches



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.

- No smoking in the unit. Please go outside.

- Application Fee is $40 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)



(RLNE3304900)