Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:23 AM

5408 William Holland

5408 William Holland Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5408 William Holland Ave, Austin, TX 78756
Brentwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
5408 William Holland Available 05/15/20 Gorgeous Modern Brentwood/Crestview Home! Large corner lot! - THIS PROPERTY IS AVAILABLE NOW.

CURRENTLY, WE ARE NOT SHOWING OCCUPIED HOMES. HOWEVER, OFFERING FACETIME/ VIRTUAL TOURS AS WELL AS THE WALKTHROUGH VIDEO SHOWN BELOW.

*Walkthrough video tour: https://youtu.be/ejxsjX0_53k

Great modern 2-story home in desirable Brentwood/Crestview area - close to everything! Home is on a large corner lot, with mature trees and outdoor entertaining area on 2 sides. Fully fenced with custom cedar and wrought iron fencing!

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 3
PARKING: Off-street, garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: Brentwood
YEAR BUILT: 2005

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- One of the most desirable neighborhoods in Austin
- Easy access to all that Brentwood/Burnett Road has to offer - shops, cafes, entertainment, employment centers
- Gourmet kitchen w/granite counters and tile backsplash + island
- Soaring ceilings with exposed wood beams!
- Beautiful hardwood floor - NO CARPET
- Washer/Dryer included as a courtesy to the tenant
- Large bedroom down, two additional beds up (master suite upstairs)
- The expansive Master suite, with separate sitting room + private upper deck
- Fully fenced yard, custom cedar, and wrought iron fencing
- Two-car, side load garage
- LOTS of natural light throughout
- Dramatic gas fireplace, with artistic touches

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking in the unit. Please go outside.
- Application Fee is $40 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)

(RLNE3304900)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5408 William Holland have any available units?
5408 William Holland doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5408 William Holland have?
Some of 5408 William Holland's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5408 William Holland currently offering any rent specials?
5408 William Holland is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5408 William Holland pet-friendly?
Yes, 5408 William Holland is pet friendly.
Does 5408 William Holland offer parking?
Yes, 5408 William Holland offers parking.
Does 5408 William Holland have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5408 William Holland offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5408 William Holland have a pool?
No, 5408 William Holland does not have a pool.
Does 5408 William Holland have accessible units?
No, 5408 William Holland does not have accessible units.
Does 5408 William Holland have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5408 William Holland has units with dishwashers.

