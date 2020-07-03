Amenities
5408 William Holland Available 05/15/20 Gorgeous Modern Brentwood/Crestview Home! Large corner lot! - THIS PROPERTY IS AVAILABLE NOW.
CURRENTLY, WE ARE NOT SHOWING OCCUPIED HOMES. HOWEVER, OFFERING FACETIME/ VIRTUAL TOURS AS WELL AS THE WALKTHROUGH VIDEO SHOWN BELOW.
*Walkthrough video tour: https://youtu.be/ejxsjX0_53k
Great modern 2-story home in desirable Brentwood/Crestview area - close to everything! Home is on a large corner lot, with mature trees and outdoor entertaining area on 2 sides. Fully fenced with custom cedar and wrought iron fencing!
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 3
PARKING: Off-street, garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: Brentwood
YEAR BUILT: 2005
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- One of the most desirable neighborhoods in Austin
- Easy access to all that Brentwood/Burnett Road has to offer - shops, cafes, entertainment, employment centers
- Gourmet kitchen w/granite counters and tile backsplash + island
- Soaring ceilings with exposed wood beams!
- Beautiful hardwood floor - NO CARPET
- Washer/Dryer included as a courtesy to the tenant
- Large bedroom down, two additional beds up (master suite upstairs)
- The expansive Master suite, with separate sitting room + private upper deck
- Fully fenced yard, custom cedar, and wrought iron fencing
- Two-car, side load garage
- LOTS of natural light throughout
- Dramatic gas fireplace, with artistic touches
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking in the unit. Please go outside.
- Application Fee is $40 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)
(RLNE3304900)