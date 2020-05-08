5407 Grover Ave

Amenities
This incredible remodeled home has it all! Spacious layout, granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen with tile back-splash! Original hardwood floors throughout! Plenty of window to provide tons of natural light! Wine fridge/bar area! Large rooms! Fantastic private fully fenced backyard with deck! 2 Car Garage! Close to all that Burnet and N. Lamar have to offer!
**All applications must be submitted to: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply**
TYPE: Home
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 1
PARKING: Detached Garage/Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: Brentwood
YEAR BUILT: 1957
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Remodeled!
- Granite Counter-tops!
- Stainless Steel Appliances!
- Hardwood Flooring throughout!
- Private Backyard w/ Deck!
- 2-Car Garage!
- Close to all restaurants/entertainment!
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- No smoking on property.
- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee is required.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (property admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One months rent (90% refundable)
**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **
Amenities: Central Air, Deck, Fenced Yard (Full), Garage (2 car), Gated Property, Granite Countertops, Hardwood Floor, Patio, Stainless Steel Appliances, Tile Floor