Last updated May 14 2019 at 5:04 PM

5407 Grover Ave

5407 Grover Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5407 Grover Ave, Austin, TX 78756
Brentwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This incredible remodeled home has it all! Spacious layout, granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen with tile back-splash! Original hardwood floors throughout! Plenty of window to provide tons of natural light! Wine fridge/bar area! Large rooms! Fantastic private fully fenced backyard with deck! 2 Car Garage! Close to all that Burnet and N. Lamar have to offer!

**All applications must be submitted to: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply**

TYPE: Home
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 1
PARKING: Detached Garage/Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: Brentwood
YEAR BUILT: 1957

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Remodeled!
- Granite Counter-tops!
- Stainless Steel Appliances!
- Hardwood Flooring throughout!
- Private Backyard w/ Deck!
- 2-Car Garage!
- Close to all restaurants/entertainment!

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- No smoking on property.
- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee is required.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (property admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One months rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Amenities: Central Air, Deck, Fenced Yard (Full), Garage (2 car), Gated Property, Granite Countertops, Hardwood Floor, Patio, Stainless Steel Appliances, Tile Floor

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5407 Grover Ave have any available units?
5407 Grover Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5407 Grover Ave have?
Some of 5407 Grover Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5407 Grover Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5407 Grover Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5407 Grover Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5407 Grover Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5407 Grover Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5407 Grover Ave offers parking.
Does 5407 Grover Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5407 Grover Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5407 Grover Ave have a pool?
No, 5407 Grover Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5407 Grover Ave have accessible units?
No, 5407 Grover Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5407 Grover Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5407 Grover Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
