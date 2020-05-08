5407 Grover Ave

Amenities

This incredible remodeled home has it all! Spacious layout, granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen with tile back-splash! Original hardwood floors throughout! Plenty of window to provide tons of natural light! Wine fridge/bar area! Large rooms! Fantastic private fully fenced backyard with deck! 2 Car Garage! Close to all that Burnet and N. Lamar have to offer!



TYPE: Home

BEDROOMS: 2

BATHROOMS: 1

PARKING: Detached Garage/Driveway

NEIGHBORHOOD: Brentwood

YEAR BUILT: 1957



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Remodeled!

- Granite Counter-tops!

- Stainless Steel Appliances!

- Hardwood Flooring throughout!

- Private Backyard w/ Deck!

- 2-Car Garage!

- Close to all restaurants/entertainment!



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- No smoking on property.

- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee is required.

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (property admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One months rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



