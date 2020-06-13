5328 C Balcones Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking pool guest parking

Spacious 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom Condo in Unbeatable Central Location! - **Walkthrough video: https://youtu.be/kOqcDhBF9OE **



Unbeatable location! This condo is located just off of 2222/Mopac and is close to shopping, highways, and entertainment! Property features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, new appliances, and flooring. Rent price includes access to community pool and some utilities!



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



TYPE: Condo, First Floor

BEDROOMS: 2

BATHROOMS: 2

PARKING: Reserved

NEIGHBORHOOD: Highland Park West Condo Community

YEAR BUILT: 1960



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Water, trash, and landscaping are included in rent price!

- Location, location, location - close to everything that Central Austin has to offer!

- Windows give lots of natural light

- Huge mature trees give shade to the home

- Gorgeous community pool and shaded park-like courtyard

- Reserved parking



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- No smoking on property.

- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One-month rent



(RLNE3909161)