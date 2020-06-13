5328 C Balcones Drive

Amenities
Spacious 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom Condo in Unbeatable Central Location! - **Walkthrough video: https://youtu.be/kOqcDhBF9OE **
Unbeatable location! This condo is located just off of 2222/Mopac and is close to shopping, highways, and entertainment! Property features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, new appliances, and flooring. Rent price includes access to community pool and some utilities!
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
TYPE: Condo, First Floor
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Reserved
NEIGHBORHOOD: Highland Park West Condo Community
YEAR BUILT: 1960
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Water, trash, and landscaping are included in rent price!
- Location, location, location - close to everything that Central Austin has to offer!
- Windows give lots of natural light
- Huge mature trees give shade to the home
- Gorgeous community pool and shaded park-like courtyard
- Reserved parking
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- No smoking on property.
- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent
(RLNE3909161)