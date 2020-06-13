All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 5328 C Balcones Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
5328 C Balcones Drive
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

5328 C Balcones Drive

5328 Balcones Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5328 Balcones Dr, Austin, TX 78731
Highland Park West

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
pool
guest parking
Spacious 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom Condo in Unbeatable Central Location! - **Walkthrough video: https://youtu.be/kOqcDhBF9OE **

Unbeatable location! This condo is located just off of 2222/Mopac and is close to shopping, highways, and entertainment! Property features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, new appliances, and flooring. Rent price includes access to community pool and some utilities!

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

TYPE: Condo, First Floor
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Reserved
NEIGHBORHOOD: Highland Park West Condo Community
YEAR BUILT: 1960

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Water, trash, and landscaping are included in rent price!
- Location, location, location - close to everything that Central Austin has to offer!
- Windows give lots of natural light
- Huge mature trees give shade to the home
- Gorgeous community pool and shaded park-like courtyard
- Reserved parking

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- No smoking on property.
- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent

(RLNE3909161)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5328 C Balcones Drive have any available units?
5328 C Balcones Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5328 C Balcones Drive have?
Some of 5328 C Balcones Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5328 C Balcones Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5328 C Balcones Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5328 C Balcones Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5328 C Balcones Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5328 C Balcones Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5328 C Balcones Drive offers parking.
Does 5328 C Balcones Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5328 C Balcones Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5328 C Balcones Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5328 C Balcones Drive has a pool.
Does 5328 C Balcones Drive have accessible units?
No, 5328 C Balcones Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5328 C Balcones Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5328 C Balcones Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elan Parkside
609 Clayton Ln
Austin, TX 78752
Milo
3220 Duval Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Cortland Onion Creek
1900 Onion Creek Parkway
Austin, TX 78748
Cortland Southpark Terraces
10001 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78748
Lamar Union
1100 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
AMLI Covered Bridge
8715 W Highway 71
Austin, TX 78735
Volume 5
2500 E 22nd St
Austin, TX 78722
Skyhouse Austin
51 Rainey St
Austin, TX 78701

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin