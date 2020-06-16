5322 Balcones Drive

Amenities

Beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bath, corner unit located in the heart of Austin. Nice open floor plan that lets in an abundance of light. Looking out on a quiet courtyard with mature trees. Salt water pool. Walk to JuiceLand, Randall's, Starbucks, Russell's Bakery, close to Burnet restaurants (Fonda San Miguel, Epicerie, Billy's, Pinthouse, Torchy's). Hiking and swimming at Bull Creek Park. Unit comes with refrigerator, and all in one washer/dryer. Pets are negotiable so please call beforehand.