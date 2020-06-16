All apartments in Austin
5322 Balcones Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5322 Balcones Drive

5322 Balcones Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5322 Balcones Drive, Austin, TX 78731
Highland Park West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bath, corner unit located in the heart of Austin. Nice open floor plan that lets in an abundance of light. Looking out on a quiet courtyard with mature trees. Salt water pool. Walk to JuiceLand, Randall's, Starbucks, Russell's Bakery, close to Burnet restaurants (Fonda San Miguel, Epicerie, Billy's, Pinthouse, Torchy's). Hiking and swimming at Bull Creek Park. Unit comes with refrigerator, and all in one washer/dryer. Pets are negotiable so please call beforehand.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5322 Balcones Drive have any available units?
5322 Balcones Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5322 Balcones Drive have?
Some of 5322 Balcones Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5322 Balcones Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5322 Balcones Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5322 Balcones Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5322 Balcones Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5322 Balcones Drive offer parking?
No, 5322 Balcones Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5322 Balcones Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5322 Balcones Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5322 Balcones Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5322 Balcones Drive has a pool.
Does 5322 Balcones Drive have accessible units?
No, 5322 Balcones Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5322 Balcones Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5322 Balcones Drive has units with dishwashers.
