5304 Honey Dew Ter

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/be07cb40a7 ---- Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Large Master Suite upstairs and all other bedrooms downstairs w/ NO CARPET ANYWHERE. All flooring is Wood Look Luxury Vinyl Plank everywhere or tile in kitchen and dining room. Auto-garage door opener. Large lot exceeds with a huge back yard and beautiful oak trees. Great neighborhood w/ schools to be proud of! In a fabulous area. Short distance to great restaurants, shopping. Easy access to Mopac, 290. and IH35. Walk or bike to the trails at Westcreek Park & Archstone Greenbelt nearby! High ceilngs in the living room with a fireplace. Minutes to Whole Foods, Costco, gyms, shopping, and restaurants. Only 10 minutes to Downtown! A must see! AC Delivery Service Included in Rent. Pet Friendly! $1895 Total Deposit/Move in Admin Fee ($1845 Deposit/$150 Admin) $1895 Rent $250 pet fee on move in per pet. $20 Monthly pet rent per pet.