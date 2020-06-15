5228 Crystal Water DR

Amenities

Don't miss this beautiful single story home in one of Austin's best neighborhoods! You'll love the open floorplan! This home has had extensive updating to include granite counters & SS appliances in the kitchen. The master bath has also had major updating with tile, large walk in shower & big garden tub. There is a large back deck to relax on and enjoy the beautifully landscaped yard. Travis Country has extensive greenbelt space, 2 HOA parks with tennis & basketball courts, playgrounds, pools & parkland.