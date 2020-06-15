All apartments in Austin
Last updated February 11 2020 at 11:36 PM

5228 Crystal Water DR

5228 Crystal Water Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5228 Crystal Water Drive, Austin, TX 78735
East Oak Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Don't miss this beautiful single story home in one of Austin's best neighborhoods! You'll love the open floorplan! This home has had extensive updating to include granite counters & SS appliances in the kitchen. The master bath has also had major updating with tile, large walk in shower & big garden tub. There is a large back deck to relax on and enjoy the beautifully landscaped yard. Travis Country has extensive greenbelt space, 2 HOA parks with tennis & basketball courts, playgrounds, pools & parkland.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5228 Crystal Water DR have any available units?
5228 Crystal Water DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5228 Crystal Water DR have?
Some of 5228 Crystal Water DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5228 Crystal Water DR currently offering any rent specials?
5228 Crystal Water DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5228 Crystal Water DR pet-friendly?
No, 5228 Crystal Water DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 5228 Crystal Water DR offer parking?
Yes, 5228 Crystal Water DR offers parking.
Does 5228 Crystal Water DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5228 Crystal Water DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5228 Crystal Water DR have a pool?
Yes, 5228 Crystal Water DR has a pool.
Does 5228 Crystal Water DR have accessible units?
Yes, 5228 Crystal Water DR has accessible units.
Does 5228 Crystal Water DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5228 Crystal Water DR has units with dishwashers.

