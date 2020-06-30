5211 Evans Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly

Great North Loop Cottage for lease for 6-9 months lease - Great home in the heart of the North Loop neighborhood! Available for only a 9 month lease (to be developed). 2/1 with a large yard and alley access. A great opportunity for a 6 or 9 month tenant!



(RLNE5402976)