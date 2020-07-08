All apartments in Austin
Last updated October 19 2019 at 8:01 PM

520 East Oltorf Street

520 East Oltorf Street · No Longer Available
Location

520 East Oltorf Street, Austin, TX 78704
Travis Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
elevator
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
520 East Oltorf Street, Austin, TX 78704 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Alexander Concepcion, Austin With Alex, (512) 790-6656. Available from: 10/18/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. This place is clutch. Clutch like your friend who has last year’s final exam, and knows that the professor doesn’t like to change up the exam. Clutch like that time you knew who was throwing that party at the beach where all the celebrities were going. Clutch like that parking spot that just opened up in front of you in South Beach while you were rushing to go see that Dj play. Clutch like the radiant sun that pierced through the rainy skies when you on your way to meet that cute tinder date. Clutch like your friend “who's got the hookup”. Have I made my point yet? This place is awesome. ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Open & spacious floor plans Pre-wired intrusion alarms Cable ready with digital cable available Full-size stackable washers/dryers Track & pendant lighting Extra storage available European style cabinetry Kitchen islands Ceramic tile flooring & ceramic tile backsplashes Dual vanity countertops Ceramic tile in bathrooms Premium Berber carpeting & faux wood flooring High-speed internet access available Ceiling fans in bed & living rooms Linen closets & spacious closets Private patios & balconies 9’ ceilings & vertical blinds Granite countertops with under counter lighting Breakfast nooks Stainless steel electric appliances Garden tubs & separate showers with glass enclosures ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Limited access gates & limited access building Elegant clubroom with billiards 24-hour fitness center Picnic/grilling area Professionally landscaped grounds Leash-free dog park Outdoor kitchen and tranquil water wall sculpture Easy access to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center Easy access to Fulmore Middle School Easy access to St. Edwards University Parking garage with elevator access Full-service business center Resort style swimming pool 24-hour emergency maintenance Door-to-door trash pick-up & trash chutes Resident courtyard with ping pong, fire pit and bocce court Easy access to I-35N and I-35S, HWY 290, Ben White Blvd Easy access to Travis Heights Elementary Easy access to Travis High School _______________________________________ Looking for a new apartment? Whats up! I’m Alex. I’m basically your awesome new apartment hunting sidekick. I’m the Robin to your Batman, the jelly to your peanut butter, the Clyde to your Bonnie. You get the idea. You also don’t have to pay me anything. How cool is that? Hit me up so we can get this party started. [ Published 19-Oct-19 / ID 3225489 ]

Does 520 East Oltorf Street have any available units?
520 East Oltorf Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 520 East Oltorf Street have?
Some of 520 East Oltorf Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 East Oltorf Street currently offering any rent specials?
520 East Oltorf Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 East Oltorf Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 520 East Oltorf Street is pet friendly.
Does 520 East Oltorf Street offer parking?
Yes, 520 East Oltorf Street offers parking.
Does 520 East Oltorf Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 520 East Oltorf Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 East Oltorf Street have a pool?
Yes, 520 East Oltorf Street has a pool.
Does 520 East Oltorf Street have accessible units?
No, 520 East Oltorf Street does not have accessible units.
Does 520 East Oltorf Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 520 East Oltorf Street does not have units with dishwashers.

