Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

5135 Meadow Creek Dr

5135 Meadow Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5135 Meadow Creek Drive, Austin, TX 78745
South Manchaca

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
5135 Meadow Creek Drive - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath - Lovely home set on creek front lot in 78745. This three bedroom, home features two full baths, enclosed patio, formal living room and formal dining room/office, recently updated HVAC in 2020. single car garage, vaulted exterior entryway and formal living room. The kitchen has refrigerator, gas stove and oven, dishwasher, disposal and plenty of cabinet space with a breakfast area. Washer and dryer are available in the garage just off the kitchen. Bedrooms have berber carpet and the remainder of the home is tiled. Exterior patio overlooks Williamson Creek and a mature landscape with naturally occuring ivy beds along the backyard fence line. Property extends beyond the backyard fence to a lower naturally growing area along the creek. Access to lower area via gate in the back fence. Gate remains locked unless requested.

(RLNE5667047)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5135 Meadow Creek Dr have any available units?
5135 Meadow Creek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5135 Meadow Creek Dr have?
Some of 5135 Meadow Creek Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5135 Meadow Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5135 Meadow Creek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5135 Meadow Creek Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5135 Meadow Creek Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5135 Meadow Creek Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5135 Meadow Creek Dr offers parking.
Does 5135 Meadow Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5135 Meadow Creek Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5135 Meadow Creek Dr have a pool?
No, 5135 Meadow Creek Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5135 Meadow Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 5135 Meadow Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5135 Meadow Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5135 Meadow Creek Dr has units with dishwashers.

