5135 Meadow Creek Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

5135 Meadow Creek Drive - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath - Lovely home set on creek front lot in 78745. This three bedroom, home features two full baths, enclosed patio, formal living room and formal dining room/office, recently updated HVAC in 2020. single car garage, vaulted exterior entryway and formal living room. The kitchen has refrigerator, gas stove and oven, dishwasher, disposal and plenty of cabinet space with a breakfast area. Washer and dryer are available in the garage just off the kitchen. Bedrooms have berber carpet and the remainder of the home is tiled. Exterior patio overlooks Williamson Creek and a mature landscape with naturally occuring ivy beds along the backyard fence line. Property extends beyond the backyard fence to a lower naturally growing area along the creek. Access to lower area via gate in the back fence. Gate remains locked unless requested.



(RLNE5667047)