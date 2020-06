Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wonderful 3/2 home in South Austin. This home has stained concrete flooring everywhere except the bedrooms which have carpet. Nice and open living room with fireplace. Spacious kitchen that is open to the living room. The kitchen has tile counters, lots of cabinet space, and the refrigerator is included. Big master bedroom and master bath with walk in closet. Big backyard with a patio. Walk to Southpark Meadows shopping. Hurry for this one!! Available Now!