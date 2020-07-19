All apartments in Austin
511 E. Stassney

511 Stassney Ln · No Longer Available
Location

511 Stassney Ln, Austin, TX 78745
Sweetbriar

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
trash valet
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2b9bc4400a ---- Apartment Amenities Unique Features ?Built In Bookcases, Desks, Entertainment Niches* ?Built-In Microwaves ?Ceramic Tile Backsplashes ?Crown Molding In Living Room ?Double Vanities In Bathrooms* ?Faux Hardwood Flooring ?Game Room ?Gourmet Island Kitchens* ?Lighted Ceiling Fans In Bedrooms And Living Rooms ?Outdoor Fireplace And Gathering Area ?Oval Garden Tubs* ?Pet park ?Satina Whirlpool Appliances ?Side-By-Side Refrigerators* ?Valet Trash Service ?Veranda With Built-In Barbecue Area Pet Policy Dogs and Cats Allowed: Breed restrictions apply. Weight limitations apply. We are a pet friendly community. Please see your leasing specialist for pet deposit, fees and pet rent information. ?$250 Deposit ?$15 Monthly Pet Rent ?$250 - 300 Fee ?25 lb Weight Limit ?2 Pet Limit Parking Surface Lot 1 space. Parking Available Covered: $35 1 space. Carport $35, Garage $90. Garage: $90 1 space. Carport $35, Garage $90. Property Information ?Built in 2006 ?352 Units/3 Stories Lease Length 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14 Services ?Wi-Fi at Pool and Clubhouse ?Laundry Facilities ?24 Hour Availability ?Trash Pickup - Door to Door ?Recycling ?Planned Social Activities ?Pet Play Area Interior ?Business Center ?Clubhouse ?Coffee Bar

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 E. Stassney have any available units?
511 E. Stassney doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 511 E. Stassney have?
Some of 511 E. Stassney's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 E. Stassney currently offering any rent specials?
511 E. Stassney is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 E. Stassney pet-friendly?
Yes, 511 E. Stassney is pet friendly.
Does 511 E. Stassney offer parking?
Yes, 511 E. Stassney offers parking.
Does 511 E. Stassney have units with washers and dryers?
No, 511 E. Stassney does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 E. Stassney have a pool?
Yes, 511 E. Stassney has a pool.
Does 511 E. Stassney have accessible units?
No, 511 E. Stassney does not have accessible units.
Does 511 E. Stassney have units with dishwashers?
No, 511 E. Stassney does not have units with dishwashers.
