CUTE 2/1 BUNGALOW IN GREAT HYDE PARK/NORTH LOOP LOCATION - This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home features a great open floor plan with two BIG bedrooms. Outside enjoy a large covered front porch and back patio as well as a spacious carport. Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator, all included. Walk to Foreign and Domestic, Flightpath Coffee, Home Slice Pizza, Bistro Vonish, and much more!



