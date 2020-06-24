All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 5100 Smokey Valley.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
5100 Smokey Valley
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5100 Smokey Valley

5100 Smokey Valley · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5100 Smokey Valley, Austin, TX 78731

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Available February 1: Newly Remodeled NW Hills Duplex - 3 bed / 2.5 bath - Newly remodeled in 2014. Duplex located in NW Hills features 2 car garage, new kitchen, new tile / wood floors, new interior paint, remodeled baths, vaulted ceilings in spacious living room w/a fireplace, lots of natural light, large master bedroom with walk-in closet and gorgeous hill country views from the balcony, 2 additional bedrooms / 1 bathroom upstairs, utility closet w/ connections, and a large yard with a deck. This won't last long!

Call Brian Copland at 512-576-0288 to schedule a showing.

Brian Copland, REALTOR
512-576-0288
Realty Austin

(RLNE2928539)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5100 Smokey Valley have any available units?
5100 Smokey Valley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5100 Smokey Valley have?
Some of 5100 Smokey Valley's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5100 Smokey Valley currently offering any rent specials?
5100 Smokey Valley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5100 Smokey Valley pet-friendly?
No, 5100 Smokey Valley is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 5100 Smokey Valley offer parking?
Yes, 5100 Smokey Valley offers parking.
Does 5100 Smokey Valley have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5100 Smokey Valley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5100 Smokey Valley have a pool?
No, 5100 Smokey Valley does not have a pool.
Does 5100 Smokey Valley have accessible units?
No, 5100 Smokey Valley does not have accessible units.
Does 5100 Smokey Valley have units with dishwashers?
No, 5100 Smokey Valley does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley at Anderson Mill
8601 Anderson Mill Rd
Austin, TX 78729
Still Waters
515 E Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78744
Ridgecrest
3101 Wells Branch Pkwy
Austin, TX 78728
Alexan Garza Ranch
4009 Sabio Dr
Austin, TX 78749
Hidden Timber Apartments
13359 Pond Springs Rd
Austin, TX 78729
The Weaver
1401 Art Dilly Drive
Austin, TX 78702
District 53
600 E 53rd St
Austin, TX 78751
Riata
12300 Riata Trace Pkwy
Austin, TX 78727

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin