507 PRESSLER STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

507 PRESSLER STREET

507 Pressler Street · No Longer Available
Location

507 Pressler Street, Austin, TX 78703
Old West Austin

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Live in the heart of downtown Austin near West 5th and 6th street where you'll have quick access to Whole Foods, nightlife, great dining and Lady Bird Lake! This highly walkable neighborhood will satisfy all your urban needs and the on-site amenities will satisfy your recreation and entertainment desires.

Head to the TV/Wii lounge and play a game of foosball or workout anytime in the high-end fitness center. Other features include elevator access, electric vehicle charging stations, 24-hour dry cleaning service, BBQ areas, the largest pool in downtown Austin, a rooftop sundeck, beautiful courtyards, a business center and so much more.

The gorgeous apartment homes feature open floor plans, stylish bamboo or stained concrete flooring, designer lighting, stainless steel appliance packages, granite countertops with tiled backsplashes, high ceilings, a washer and dryer and Monte Carlo ceiling fans! You've got to see it all with your own eyes! This downtown dreamy community can be your next home sweet home.
* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information.
* Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 PRESSLER STREET have any available units?
507 PRESSLER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 507 PRESSLER STREET have?
Some of 507 PRESSLER STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 507 PRESSLER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
507 PRESSLER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 PRESSLER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 507 PRESSLER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 507 PRESSLER STREET offer parking?
No, 507 PRESSLER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 507 PRESSLER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 507 PRESSLER STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 PRESSLER STREET have a pool?
Yes, 507 PRESSLER STREET has a pool.
Does 507 PRESSLER STREET have accessible units?
No, 507 PRESSLER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 507 PRESSLER STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 507 PRESSLER STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

