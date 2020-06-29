All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 9 2020 at 5:26 PM

5015 Avenue H

5015 Avenue H · No Longer Available
Location

5015 Avenue H, Austin, TX 78751
North Loop

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Charming Bungalow in Hyde Park! Bonus 1 bedroom 1 bath Studio/Office in back - not included in sq ft or bedroom count. Spacious and updated 2 bedroom, 2 full baths in main house & an added bonus area off the master. Large deck in back and 1 car detached garage. * Backyard studio- not available for tenant use.

Air conditioning, Balcony, deck, patio, Cable ready, Fenced yard, Garage parking, Hardwood floors, Heat - gas, Laundry room / hookups, Oven / range, Pet Friendly, Refrigerator

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,099, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $2,099, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5015 Avenue H have any available units?
5015 Avenue H doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5015 Avenue H have?
Some of 5015 Avenue H's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5015 Avenue H currently offering any rent specials?
5015 Avenue H is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5015 Avenue H pet-friendly?
Yes, 5015 Avenue H is pet friendly.
Does 5015 Avenue H offer parking?
Yes, 5015 Avenue H offers parking.
Does 5015 Avenue H have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5015 Avenue H does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5015 Avenue H have a pool?
No, 5015 Avenue H does not have a pool.
Does 5015 Avenue H have accessible units?
No, 5015 Avenue H does not have accessible units.
Does 5015 Avenue H have units with dishwashers?
No, 5015 Avenue H does not have units with dishwashers.

