Austin, TX
501 West Avenue
Last updated October 9 2019 at 7:58 PM

501 West Avenue

501 West Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

501 West Avenue, Austin, TX 78701
Downtown Austin

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
dog park
gym
parking
pool
pet friendly
yoga
CALL ALAN - 512-790-5987!! This 2BR/3Bath+study corner residence overflows with natural light and features 270 degrees of sweeping city views. Outfitted with top end finishes, this residence includes hardwood floors, Miele appliances, and wine chiller. World class amenities include 5th floor - entire indoor dog park with artificial turf for the pets to use, pet grooming services and self bathing stations for pets, yoga studio, fitness center. Walking distance to whole foods, incredible restaurants. 24 hour concierge, 2 parking spots, large storage unit, private pool with fabulous area for cooking and entertaining by the pool. CALL ALAN KENT TODAY TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING - 512-790-5987,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 West Avenue have any available units?
501 West Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 501 West Avenue have?
Some of 501 West Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 West Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
501 West Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 West Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 501 West Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 501 West Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 501 West Avenue offers parking.
Does 501 West Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 West Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 West Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 501 West Avenue has a pool.
Does 501 West Avenue have accessible units?
No, 501 West Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 501 West Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 501 West Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
