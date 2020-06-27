501 West Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking gym pool dog park

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors Property Amenities 24hr concierge dog park gym parking pool pet friendly yoga

CALL ALAN - 512-790-5987!! This 2BR/3Bath+study corner residence overflows with natural light and features 270 degrees of sweeping city views. Outfitted with top end finishes, this residence includes hardwood floors, Miele appliances, and wine chiller. World class amenities include 5th floor - entire indoor dog park with artificial turf for the pets to use, pet grooming services and self bathing stations for pets, yoga studio, fitness center. Walking distance to whole foods, incredible restaurants. 24 hour concierge, 2 parking spots, large storage unit, private pool with fabulous area for cooking and entertaining by the pool. CALL ALAN KENT TODAY TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING - 512-790-5987,