Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

Stone with hardwood floors backing to private greenbelt/veloway. Rare 4 BEDROOMS with 2 full baths. Use formal dining as office space or living area. Granite counters, stainless refrigerator provided. Master separate from other bedrooms-very private. Easy to maintain yard with sprinklers. Previous tenant was $80. per month for electricity! Super quiet area. 10 minutes to downtown. Newer carpet with new, thick pad. Small dogs okay, no cats. Call agent first. Short-term lease available.