All bills paid Flat Screen TV with antenna WIFI Stained concrete flooring Full Kitchen with all cookware/dishes Full Bath Walk in Closet Covered parking Secured onsite laundry facilities 2 pools. Large Patio UT/Capitol Metro Bus Stop in Front Quiet community
Located in Riverwalk Condominiums (next to Joes Crab Shack). On hike and bike trail. Half a mile walk to SOCO or downtown. Bus Stop in front. Explore the board walk in front of property.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 500 Riverside have any available units?
500 Riverside doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 500 Riverside have?
Some of 500 Riverside's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 Riverside currently offering any rent specials?
500 Riverside is not currently offering any rent specials.