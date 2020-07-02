All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

500 Riverside

500 Riverside Dr · No Longer Available
Location

500 Riverside Dr, Austin, TX 78704
Travis Heights

Amenities

Studio/Efficiency

All bills paid
Flat Screen TV with antenna
WIFI
Stained concrete flooring
Full Kitchen with all cookware/dishes
Full Bath
Walk in Closet
Covered parking
Secured onsite laundry facilities
2 pools.
Large Patio
UT/Capitol Metro Bus Stop in Front
Quiet community

Located in Riverwalk Condominiums (next to Joes Crab Shack). On hike and bike trail. Half a mile walk to SOCO or downtown. Bus Stop in front. Explore the board walk in front of property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 Riverside have any available units?
500 Riverside doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 500 Riverside have?
Some of 500 Riverside's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 Riverside currently offering any rent specials?
500 Riverside is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Riverside pet-friendly?
No, 500 Riverside is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 500 Riverside offer parking?
Yes, 500 Riverside offers parking.
Does 500 Riverside have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 Riverside does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Riverside have a pool?
Yes, 500 Riverside has a pool.
Does 500 Riverside have accessible units?
No, 500 Riverside does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Riverside have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 Riverside does not have units with dishwashers.

